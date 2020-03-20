SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Amber Reveals How Hard It Was for Her to Live Up to the Beauty Standards in Korea
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Amber Reveals How Hard It Was for Her to Live Up to the Beauty Standards in Korea

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.20 16:08 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Amber Reveals How Hard It Was for Her to Live Up to the Beauty Standards in Korea
K-pop girl group f(x)'s member Amber revealed that she had a difficult time in the past trying to live up to the beauty standards in Korea.

On March 18, American magazine People released Amber's recent interview.
AmberDuring the interview, Amber shared that there was time when she felt overwhelmed by the quest for "the perfect appearance".

Amber said, "We honestly talked more about diets than music at that time. We were taught to starve. I had the worst relationship with food. Sometimes, I would drink only a can of coke a day."

She continued, "I was also the 'tomboy' of the group. As I didn't fit the mold of the typical female K-pop star, I would get a lot of nasty comments online."

She went on, "I didn't realize how much these comments hurt me at first. I'm now a lot more open with my friends, and this actually helped me out a lot."
AmberThen, Amber revealed that she even considered getting plastic surgery at one point.

Amber said, "I thought I really did need it. Luckily, my fellow f(x) member Krystal talked me out of it. She was like, 'Amber, you don't need it. You don't need it.'"

She added, "We're told that we need these things when we actually don't. Our bodies are still developing."
AmberAfter spending about two years training under SM Entertainment, Amber made debut as a member of f(x) in September 2009.

She left SM Entertainment in last September upon contract expiration.

(Credit= 'ajol_llama' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙