[SBS Star] Amber Reveals How Hard It Was for Her to Live Up to the Beauty Standards in Korea

K-pop girl group f(x)'s member Amber revealed that she had a difficult time in the past trying to live up to the beauty standards in Korea.On March 18, American magazine People released Amber's recent interview.During the interview, Amber shared that there was time when she felt overwhelmed by the quest for "the perfect appearance".Amber said, "We honestly talked more about diets than music at that time. We were taught to starve. I had the worst relationship with food. Sometimes, I would drink only a can of coke a day."She continued, "I was also the 'tomboy' of the group. As I didn't fit the mold of the typical female K-pop star, I would get a lot of nasty comments online."She went on, "I didn't realize how much these comments hurt me at first. I'm now a lot more open with my friends, and this actually helped me out a lot."Then, Amber revealed that she even considered getting plastic surgery at one point.Amber said, "I thought I really did need it. Luckily, my fellow f(x) member Krystal talked me out of it. She was like, 'Amber, you don't need it. You don't need it.'"She added, "We're told that we need these things when we actually don't. Our bodies are still developing."After spending about two years training under SM Entertainment, Amber made debut as a member of f(x) in September 2009.She left SM Entertainment in last September upon contract expiration.(Credit= 'ajol_llama' Instagram)(SBS Star)