[SBS Star] Woo Do Hwan Transforms Himself Into a Bodyguard for the Emperor of the Korean Empire

The first publicity stills of actor Woo Do Hwan for 'The King: Eternal Monarch' were released online.On March 18, the production team of SBS' upcoming drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' released four photos of Woo Do Hwan on the set of the drama.In his black suit, dark gray long coat, smart sunglasses and neatly-styled hair, Woo Do Hwan leads other bodyguards with charisma, and also coordinates closely with them.As the leading bodyguard of the Emperor of the Korean Empire, Woo Do Hwan is seen sharply surveying the area.'The King: the Eternal Monarch' is a fantasy romance drama dealing with the subject of an alternate reality.In one world, the Emperor of the Korean Empire 'Lee Gon' (actor Lee Minho) seeks to keep the door to an alternate reality closed.In the other world, however, a detective of the Republic of Korea 'Jung Tae-eul' (actress Kim Go-eun) tries to keep the door open in order to protect her life and everyone she loves.Kim Go-eun will play the double role in the drama as 'Jung Tae-eul' and 'Luna'―a criminal who lives in the Korean Empire.Woo Do Hwan will act as a leading bodyguard for 'Lee Gon' named 'Jo Young', widely recognized for his great skills in the job.Meanwhile, it was recently announced that 'The King: Eternal Monarch' will be unveiled in April.(Credit= The King: Eternal Monarch, 'SBS NOW' YouTube)(SBS Star)