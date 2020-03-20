[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki to Evacuate Colombia; Cancels Filming Schedule

Actor Song Joong Ki and the entire production team of the film 'Bogota' will stop filming in Columbia and return to South Korea amid the COVID-19 concerns.According to reports on March 20, the decision was made by the production team after a careful consideration.A source from the production team told media, "All our cast and staff members in Colombia will return home in consideration of the situation in the continent."The source continued, "We are currently looking for all possible measures, including arranging a flight as soon as we can, to make sure they can return home safely."The crime thriller film 'Bogota' has been considered as one of the most anticipated films of this year; telling the story of a Korean who emigrated to Colombia and settled down in the country.After a long pre-production process, 'Bogota' team began filming in Colombia in January with the assistance of local officials.Following the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the production team decided to fly back to Korea to monitor the situation and plan future filming.Meanwhile, 'Bogota' was originally expected to hit theaters in the latter half of this year.(Credit= SBS funE, Pixabay)(SBS Star)