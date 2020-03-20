[SBS Star] 4-year Couple HyunA ♥ DAWN Share What They Learn from Each Other

The celebrity couple HyunA and DAWN shared what sort of things they learn from each other.On March 20, fashion magazine DAZED unveiled cover photos of HyunA and DAWN for their April issue.The magazine also released part of their recent interview where they praise one another.During the interview, HyunA said, "There are lots of things about music that DAWN learned on his own that he knows so much about music; much more than I do."She continued, "Not only can I ask him something that I don't know, but he also motivates and inspires me."After hearing HyunA's words, DAWN commented, "But HyunA has a better sense of music than I do."He went on, "I feel like most people like what HyunA likes. I rely on her when it comes to reading the trend and things like that."Back in 2018, HyunA and DAWN personally told the media that they have been in a relationship for two years.(Credit= DAZED)(SBS Star)