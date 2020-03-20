SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 4-year Couple HyunA ♥ DAWN Share What They Learn from Each Other
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] 4-year Couple HyunA ♥ DAWN Share What They Learn from Each Other

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.20 11:43 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 4-year Couple HyunA ♥ DAWN Share What They Learn from Each Other
The celebrity couple HyunA and DAWN shared what sort of things they learn from each other. 

On March 20, fashion magazine DAZED unveiled cover photos of HyunA and DAWN for their April issue. 

The magazine also released part of their recent interview where they praise one another. 
HyunA and DAWNDuring the interview, HyunA said, "There are lots of things about music that DAWN learned on his own that he knows so much about music; much more than I do."

She continued, "Not only can I ask him something that I don't know, but he also motivates and inspires me." 
HyunAAfter hearing HyunA's words, DAWN commented, "But HyunA has a better sense of music than I do." 

He went on, "I feel like most people like what HyunA likes. I rely on her when it comes to reading the trend and things like that." 
DAWNBack in 2018, HyunA and DAWN personally told the media that they have been in a relationship for two years. 

(Credit= DAZED) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙