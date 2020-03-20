SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Social Media Star Lee Chi-hoon Passes Away
[SBS Star] Social Media Star Lee Chi-hoon Passes Away

Published 2020.03.20
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Social Media Star Lee Chi-hoon Passes Away
Reality show/social media star Lee Chi-hoon has passed away due to acute septicemia (blood poisoning).

On March 19, it was reported that Lee Chi-hoon's funeral will be set up at Gangnam Severance Hospital.
Lee Chi-hoonLee Chi-hoon was one of the cast members of a popular reality show 'Allzzang Generation', and he started his own live broadcast on AfreecaTV.
Lee Chi-hoonJust six days prior to his passing, Lee Chi-hoon shared a notice on his fan community on March 13 saying that he had been in the hospital and will take a break to focus on his recovery.

Lee Chi-hoon wrote, "I've been in and out of the hospital due to lymphadenitis (lymph nodes infection) for the past few days, but today I've also gotten severe body aches."

He continued, "I hope it's not coronavirus... I don't even have strength to hold a mouse, so I'm leaving this notice with my phone. It's a very difficult time for everyone, so hang in there!"
Lee Chi-hoonBorn in 1988, Lee Chi-hoon was only 32.

(Credit= 'hoonchichi' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
