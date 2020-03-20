SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa Joins Lee Jung Shin & Kang Min Hyuk's First Live Broadcast Since Military Discharge
[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa Joins Lee Jung Shin & Kang Min Hyuk's First Live Broadcast Since Military Discharge

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.20 10:51 View Count
Jung Yong Hwa, Lee Jung Shin and Kang Min Hyuk of K-pop boy band CNBLUE met fans through a live broadcast together for the first time in a long time.

On March 19, Lee Jung Shin and Kang Min Hyuk held a special live broadcast in celebration of the end of their military service.

During the live broadcast, Lee Jung Shin and Kang Min Hyuk shared their happiness to be back in the society, talking to fans.

They commented, "This almost feels like a dream. But yeah, we are both totally ready to work hard again."
Lee Jung Shin and Kang Min HyukIn the middle of the live broadcast, Jung Yong Hwa came to congratulate them with a cake.

As Jung Yong Hwa was there, Lee Jung Shin and Kang Min Hyuk spoke about the time when they went to Jung Yong Hwa's place on one of their recent day-offs.

Kang Min Hyuk said, "Yong Hwa recently invited us to his place. He treated us to such amazing foods on that day."

He continued, "There were so many kinds of food on the table. I was surprised. I still can't forget the taste of this barbecue pork ribs and buns I had."
Lee Jung Shin and Kang Min HyukLee Jung Shin said, "Yong Hwa can cook super well. He's an incredible cook. I realized that right then."

Kang Min Hyuk added, "Yeah. I was really touched by all those things that he prepared for us on that day. I deeply appreciate it, hyung."
Lee Jung Shin and Kang Min HyukLee Jung Shin and Kang Min Hyuk enlisted in the military in July 2018, and were discharged from it on March 19.

(Credit= 'CNBLUE' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)  
