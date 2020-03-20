[SBS Star] Korean-American Actor Daniel Dae Kim Tests Positive for COVID-19

Korean-American Hollywood actor Daniel Dae Kim revealed that he has recently tested positive for COVID-19.On March 20, Daniel Dae Kim took his personal Twitter and wrote, "Ready for a fight? I am. Yesterday, I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus."He also shared a short video on his Instagram account to share his experience about the COVID-19 test and being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.In the video, Daniel Dae Kim explains that he first felt a scratchiness in his throat and felt a tightness in his chest and some body aches.After experiencing such symptoms and a rise in temperature, he immediately self-isolated himself from family members at home, until he found out the positive result on March 18.According to the actor, his family members had also been tested and all results were negative.Daniel Dae Kim is best known for his roles as 'Kwon Jin-soo' in 'Lost', 'Chin Ho Kelly' in 'Hawaii Five-0', 'Gavin Park' in 'Angel and Johnny', and many more.(Credit= 'danieldaekim' Instagram, Twitter)(SBS Star)