[SBS Star] MOON BIN Reveals the Only ASTRO Member Who Gave Him a Birthday Present

MOON BIN of K-pop boy group ASTRO revealed that his fellow member Cha Eun-woo was the only member who gave him a birthday present this year.On March 18, MOON BIN guested on MBC every1's variety show 'Weekly Idol' along with his fellow 'Show Champion' hosts, SAN HA of ASTRO and Kang Min of VERIVERY.As SAN HA's birthday is just around the corner on March 21, SAN HA asked MOON BIN, "What are you preparing for my birthday present?", and hinted that he wants to get a skateboard.MOON BIN looked at SAN HA and sighed, expressing his "disappointment" to SAN HA.MOON BIN explained, "Actually, my birthday is in January. I never keep things in my mind, but only one of our members gave me a birthday present this year."When asked who it was, MOON BIN revealed that it was Cha Eun-woo.MOON BIN went on, "Eun-woo is my only friend of the same age in our group. Of course, I'm not upset about that at all."To this, SAN HA began to make excuses, saying, "Hyung! I cooked for you instead. I made some soup for you, remember?"(Credit= Fantagio, MBC every1 Weekly Idol)(SBS Star)