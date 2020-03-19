[SBS Star] TXT TAEHYUN Hilariously Responds to Justin Bieber Following His Fan Account

Canadian singer Justin Bieber was caught(?) following one of TAEHYUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER(TXT)'s fan Twitter accounts.On March 17, one TAEHYUN's fan Twitter account shared surprising news.It was that Justin Bieber became a follower of the account.Soon enough, one TXT fan took the news to the official fan community of TXT.While exploring the fan community, TAEHYUN came cross the news.TAEHYUN shared his thought on it, and his honest response made a lot of fans burst into laughter.He wrote, "I mean, why.... He should follow our official account...."TAEHYUN is known to be a fan of Justin Bieber, and fans are hoping that Justin Bieber will one day start following TXT's official account as the K-pop star hopes.(Credit= WeVerse, Online Community, 'TXT_members' Twitter, 'justinbieber' Instagram)(SBS Star)