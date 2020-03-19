[SBS Star] BTS V's Passport Information Allegedly Leaked Online

K-pop boy group BTS V's personal information was allegedly leaked by an obsessive fan.According to reports on March 18, one YouTuber believed to be an obsessive fan of BTS revealed a copy of V's passport in one of his/her video.Along with V's real name Kim Tae-hyung, the photo shows V's personal information including resident registration number and passport number.While fans worldwide immediately began to report the channel to take the video down, some say that it may have been a simple forgery since the issued date and expiration date of the passport seemed suspicious.The alleged V's passport shows that it was issued in October 2015 and expired in December 2019, while South Korean passports are issued with periods ranging from 1, 5, or 10 years.BTS' management agency, Big Hit Entertainment, has yet to make a statement regarding the incident.(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)