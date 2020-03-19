SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Hye Yoon to Take Her First Leading Role in an Upcoming Film
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.19 14:51
Actress Kim Hye Yoon has been cast in a new film as the female lead. 

On March 19, it was reported that Kim Hye Yoon will be starring in a new film 'A Girl in a Bulldozer' (literal translation). 
Kim Hye Yoon'A Girl in a Bulldozer' will tell the story of Hye Young (Kim Hye Yoon) digging up the truth behind her father's sudden accident. 

Hye Young is a mentally very strong woman, who not only is persistent but also fearless. 
Kim Hye YoonKim Hye Yoon gained fame through her mega-hit drama 'Sky Castle' last year, then with another 2019's most-talked-about drama 'Extraordinary You'. 

'A Girl in a Bulldozer' will mark her first time to be leading a film. 
Kim Hye YoonMeanwhile, the production for 'A Girl in a Bulldozer' is scheduled to kick off in May. 

(Credit= 'hye_yoon1110' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
