[SBS Star] Kim Hye Yoon to Take Her First Leading Role in an Upcoming Film

Actress Kim Hye Yoon has been cast in a new film as the female lead.On March 19, it was reported that Kim Hye Yoon will be starring in a new film 'A Girl in a Bulldozer' (literal translation).'A Girl in a Bulldozer' will tell the story of Hye Young (Kim Hye Yoon) digging up the truth behind her father's sudden accident.Hye Young is a mentally very strong woman, who not only is persistent but also fearless.Kim Hye Yoon gained fame through her mega-hit drama 'Sky Castle' last year, then with another 2019's most-talked-about drama 'Extraordinary You'.'A Girl in a Bulldozer' will mark her first time to be leading a film.Meanwhile, the production for 'A Girl in a Bulldozer' is scheduled to kick off in May.(Credit= 'hye_yoon1110' Instagram)(SBS Star)