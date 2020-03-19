SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Donates Documentary Narration Fee to Help Child Patients
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Donates Documentary Narration Fee to Help Child Patients

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.03.19 14:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Donates Documentary Narration Fee to Help Child Patients
Actor Kim Woo Bin made another generous donation to help children with cancer, after his recent donation to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to reports on March 18, Kim Woo Bin donated the entire pay he received for his narration on MBC's documentary 'Humanimal' to Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation (KCLF).
Kim Woo BinKim Woo Bin's management agency AM Entertainment stated, "Kim Woo Bin decided to donate after hearing that the children, whose immune systems were weakened by chemotherapy, are unable to buy masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Kim Woo Bin's donation will be used to purchase surgical masks and send them to families of children with cancer.
Kim Woo BinKCLF Secretary-General Seo Seon-won said, "We were having difficulties securing the necessary items due to the rise in mask prices caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. We thank Kim Woo Bin for providing the help we needed, right when we needed it."

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙