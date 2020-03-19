[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Donates Documentary Narration Fee to Help Child Patients

Actor Kim Woo Bin made another generous donation to help children with cancer, after his recent donation to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.According to reports on March 18, Kim Woo Bin donated the entire pay he received for his narration on MBC's documentary 'Humanimal' to Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation (KCLF).Kim Woo Bin's management agency AM Entertainment stated, "Kim Woo Bin decided to donate after hearing that the children, whose immune systems were weakened by chemotherapy, are unable to buy masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19."Kim Woo Bin's donation will be used to purchase surgical masks and send them to families of children with cancer.KCLF Secretary-General Seo Seon-won said, "We were having difficulties securing the necessary items due to the rise in mask prices caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. We thank Kim Woo Bin for providing the help we needed, right when we needed it."(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)