SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ong Seong-wu Regrets Spending Multi-million Won on His Family Trip?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ong Seong-wu Regrets Spending Multi-million Won on His Family Trip?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.19 11:47 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ong Seong-wu Regrets Spending Multi-million Won on His Family Trip?
Actor Ong Seong-wu talked about a disappointing trip to Vietnam with his family on the latest episode of 'Radio Star'. 

On March 18 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Ong Seong-wu was invited to join the talk. 
Ong Seong-wuDuring the talk, Ong Seong-wu mentioned going on vacation to Da Nang with his family. 

Ong Seong-wu said, "My family financially struggled a lot when I was young and my aunts always helped us. My mom used to say to me, 'Seong-wu, you need to pay them back if you ever succeed.', and I've always kept her words in mind."

He continued, "After I made debut, I went to a family gathering one day. My aunts said to me, 'You are so successful now, Seong-wu. You should send us on a trip or something.' I was like, 'Of course. Sure thing.'" 
Ong Seong-wuHe went on, "So, last year, one of my aunts, my older sister and I planned a trip to Da Nang for all of us; there were 13 people in total including my uncles. We didn't go on a package tour, and I don't think I can ever plan and go on this sort of trip anymore." 

When asked why, the actor explained, "I paid for the whole trip, and it costed me over 10 million won (approximately 7,800 dollars). But all I heard were complaints. Everywhere we went, there were at least one or two of them who didn't like it."
Ong Seong-wuHe added, "I shared a hotel room with my sister during the trip, and we kept saying things like, 'Is it still the first day of the trip?', 'Is it still the second day of the trip?', 'When can we go home?' and so on. We were both so stressed out. At the end of the trip, we agreed that we should just send them on a trip and not come with them in the future." 
Ong Seong-wu(Credit= MBC Radio Star) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙