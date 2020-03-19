[SBS Star] Ong Seong-wu Regrets Spending Multi-million Won on His Family Trip?

Actor Ong Seong-wu talked about a disappointing trip to Vietnam with his family on the latest episode of 'Radio Star'.On March 18 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Ong Seong-wu was invited to join the talk.During the talk, Ong Seong-wu mentioned going on vacation to Da Nang with his family.Ong Seong-wu said, "My family financially struggled a lot when I was young and my aunts always helped us. My mom used to say to me, 'Seong-wu, you need to pay them back if you ever succeed.', and I've always kept her words in mind."He continued, "After I made debut, I went to a family gathering one day. My aunts said to me, 'You are so successful now, Seong-wu. You should send us on a trip or something.' I was like, 'Of course. Sure thing.'"He went on, "So, last year, one of my aunts, my older sister and I planned a trip to Da Nang for all of us; there were 13 people in total including my uncles. We didn't go on a package tour, and I don't think I can ever plan and go on this sort of trip anymore."When asked why, the actor explained, "I paid for the whole trip, and it costed me over 10 million won (approximately 7,800 dollars). But all I heard were complaints. Everywhere we went, there were at least one or two of them who didn't like it."He added, "I shared a hotel room with my sister during the trip, and we kept saying things like, 'Is it still the first day of the trip?', 'Is it still the second day of the trip?', 'When can we go home?' and so on. We were both so stressed out. At the end of the trip, we agreed that we should just send them on a trip and not come with them in the future."(Credit= MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)