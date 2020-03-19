SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Min Kyu to Make Acting Debut with a Web-drama
[SBS Star] Kim Min Kyu to Make Acting Debut with a Web-drama

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.19
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Min Kyu to Make Acting Debut with a Web-drama
Kim Min Kyu of disbanded project K-pop boy group X1 will be leading an upcoming web-drama. 

On March 19, it was reported that Kim Min Kyu is going to star in a new web-drama 'Boy & Girl Straight Out of a Cartoon' (literal translation). 
Kim Min Kyu'Boy & Girl Straight Out of a Cartoon' is one of the latest projects by Playlist. 

Playlist is a platform that produced popular web-dramas such as 'A-TEEN', 'A-TEEN 2', 'Romance Playlist', 'XX' and more. 
Kim Min KyuBased on a popular web-toon of the same name, the story of 'Boy & Girl Straight Out of a Cartoon' begins with 'Chun Nam-wook', the male protagonist of a comic book stepping into the real world. 

In the real world, he meets a high school student 'Han Seon-nyeo', who happens to look the same and share the same name as the female protagonist of his comic book. 

Kim Min Kyu will play the role of 'Chun Nam-wook', while it is still undecided who will act 'Han Seon-nyeo'. 
Kim Min KyuThe production team of 'Boy & Girl Straight Out of a Cartoon' is set to begin shooting as soon as it wraps up casting, and it is scheduled to be unveiled in June. 

(Credit= 'kimminkyu_0312' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
