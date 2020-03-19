[SBS Star] Kim Min Kyu to Make Acting Debut with a Web-drama

Kim Min Kyu of disbanded project K-pop boy group X1 will be leading an upcoming web-drama.On March 19, it was reported that Kim Min Kyu is going to star in a new web-drama 'Boy & Girl Straight Out of a Cartoon' (literal translation).'Boy & Girl Straight Out of a Cartoon' is one of the latest projects by Playlist.Playlist is a platform that produced popular web-dramas such as 'A-TEEN', 'A-TEEN 2', 'Romance Playlist', 'XX' and more.Based on a popular web-toon of the same name, the story of 'Boy & Girl Straight Out of a Cartoon' begins with 'Chun Nam-wook', the male protagonist of a comic book stepping into the real world.In the real world, he meets a high school student 'Han Seon-nyeo', who happens to look the same and share the same name as the female protagonist of his comic book.Kim Min Kyu will play the role of 'Chun Nam-wook', while it is still undecided who will act 'Han Seon-nyeo'.The production team of 'Boy & Girl Straight Out of a Cartoon' is set to begin shooting as soon as it wraps up casting, and it is scheduled to be unveiled in June.(Credit= 'kimminkyu_0312' Instagram)(SBS Star)