[SBS Star] JUKJAE Shares Why He Always Feel Grateful for IU

Singer-songwriter JUKJAE expressed his gratitude to K-pop artist IU for her endless support.On March 17 episode of Mnet's television show 'Music Studio', JUKJAE made a guest appearance.During the talk, JUKJAE said, "It's been about five years since I entered this industry as a singer-songwriter. Making songs really isn't that easy."He continued, "There is a K-pop artist who helped me promote my songs, and that is IU. She's someone I feel the most grateful for. She would always go out of her way to promote my new songs every time they come out."He added, "So, I found my own way to return her support; to play instruments for her at concerts."In fact, JUKJAE played the guitar for IU at her 11th debut anniversary fan meeting 'PLAY, PAUSE AND U' that took place last September.On that day, they created beautiful sounds together; IU showed off her charming singing voice to JUKJAE's flawless guitar sounds.(Credit= 'tjrlghks11' YouTube, Mnet Music Studio)(SBS Star)