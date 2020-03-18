SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JUKJAE Shares Why He Always Feel Grateful for IU
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] JUKJAE Shares Why He Always Feel Grateful for IU

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.18 18:04 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JUKJAE Shares Why He Always Feel Grateful for IU
Singer-songwriter JUKJAE expressed his gratitude to K-pop artist IU for her endless support. 

On March 17 episode of Mnet's television show 'Music Studio', JUKJAE made a guest appearance.
JUKJAE and IUDuring the talk, JUKJAE said, "It's been about five years since I entered this industry as a singer-songwriter. Making songs really isn't that easy."

He continued, "There is a K-pop artist who helped me promote my songs, and that is IU. She's someone I feel the most grateful for. She would always go out of her way to promote my new songs every time they come out."

He added, "So, I found my own way to return her support; to play instruments for her at concerts."
JUKJAE and IUIn fact, JUKJAE played the guitar for IU at her 11th debut anniversary fan meeting 'PLAY, PAUSE AND U' that took place last September.

On that day, they created beautiful sounds together; IU showed off her charming singing voice to JUKJAE's flawless guitar sounds.
 

(Credit= 'tjrlghks11' YouTube, Mnet Music Studio)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙