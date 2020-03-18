[SBS Star] BTS JIN Shares a Devastating Reason Why He Quit Playing His Favorite Game

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN revealed that he no longer plays 'Maple Story' and there was a sad reason behind it.On March 16, JIN went on WeVerse―BTS' official online fan community to communicate with ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom).Through a post, one ARMY asked JIN whether he was still enjoying playing 'Maple Story'.'Maple Story' is known to be JIN's all-time favorite computer game that he has been playing for years.JIN left an unexpected comment under this post though.He said, "No, I quit playing 'Maple Story'. The probability of getting all my items destroyed was 0.7%, but that happened to me the other day."It turned out that all JIN's game items had been destroyed while he was trying to level himself up.After seeing his comment, fans said things like, "Oh no, he must feel devastated!", "Man, JIN managed to dominate the world with his music and performance, but failed to take over 'Maple Story'...", "Well, it looks like 'Maple Story' is a pretty fair game; no special treatment even to the super star haha." and so on.(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, WeVerse, Nexon Maple Story)(SBS Star)