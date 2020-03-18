[SBS Star] YUNA Talks About Being the Only Teenager of ITZY

K-pop girl group ITZY's member YUNA talked about being the youngest member of her group.On March 17, five members of ITZY joined MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party'.During the show, YUNA shared how she felf about being the maknae (the youngest member) of the group.YUNA confidently said, "Among the members, I'm the only one in my teens. I'm a bit fresh. I wore a purple cardigan today, and I think I pulled it off in a fresh way."Despite being the youngest, YUNA is the tallest of her group.To this, YUNA said, "I think I'm still growing. At our dorm, I measured my height with unnies (ITZY members), and there was a big difference with YEJI unnie."YEJI, who is also a relatively tall member of the group, chimed in and said, "I think by far YUNA is the tallest."(Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'mbcradio12' Instagram)(SBS Star)