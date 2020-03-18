SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS Postpones Ticket Sales for 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' in Europe
Published 2020.03.18
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Postpones Ticket Sales for BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR in Europe
Ticket sales for K-pop boy group BTS' upcoming world tour in Europe have been moved to a later date, due to COVID-19 concerns across the globe.

On March 17, Live Nation UK took their official Twitter to annouce a change to ticket sales dates for 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' in Europe.
BTSLive Nation UK tweeted, "Due to recent events, 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR - EUROPE' ticket sale will be rescheduled."

They continued, "ARMY member presale registration will remain vaild, and presale will be on April 29 with general onsale on May 1. Please note that the schedule may change depending on the situation."
BTSWith the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise, BTS previously canceled the entire four days of 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL' in Seoul.

BTS' first tour stop, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, has also temporaily closed doors; while it is still uncertain if this will affect BTS' concert in April.
BTS(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
