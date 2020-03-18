SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Shares How Against His Parents Were About Him Wanting to Become an Actor
Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.18
Actor Ahn Hyo Seop shared that his parents were not too fond of him wanting to become an actor.

One past interview of Ahn Hyo Seop resurfaced online in light of huge success of his recently-ended drama 'Dr. Romantic 2'.
Ahn Hyo SeopDuring the interview, Ahn Hyo Seop talked about making his decision to move to Korea to purse his dream.

Ahn Hyo Seop said, "I moved to Korea on my own from Canada, where my family was living, to make debut in the entertainment industry here."

He continued, "My parents didn't like the idea. In fact, they were very against it. My older sister and brother are an accountant and pharmacist. They wanted me to academically succeed as well."
？Ahn Hyo SeopThe actor went on, "Life in Korea wasn't that easy for me. There was this time when I gave up on everything and returned to my family."

He added, "After about three days in Canada though, I regretted giving it all up. I moved back to Korea afterwards."
Ahn Hyo SeopAhn Hyo Seop spent about three years at JYP Entertainment as a K-pop trainee before he made debut with MBC's drama 'Splash Splash Love' under Starhaus Entertainment in 2015.

(Credit= 'imhyoseop' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
