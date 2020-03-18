SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Apparently Has No Male Staff for This Interesting Reason
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Apparently Has No Male Staff for This Interesting Reason

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.18 10:35 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Apparently Has No Male Staff for This Interesting Reason
An alleged former YG Entertainment employee shared why K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has no male staff. 

On March 12, one YouTube channel uploaded an interview of a person who claimed to have previously worked at BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment. 
BLACKPINKDuring the interview, the alleged former employee revealed an interesting fact about BLACKPINK. 

The former employee said, "BLACKPINK is under YG Entertainment, but THE BLACK LABEL's head producer Teddy is technically in charge of the group."

He continued, "Teddy really hates seeing male staff around BLACKPINK, because he knows that the members of BLACKPINK are pretty." 

He added, "That is why BLACKPINK's staff only consist of female members."  
alleged former YG Entertainment's employee(Credit= '후커들' YouTube, 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙