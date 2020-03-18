[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Apparently Has No Male Staff for This Interesting Reason

An alleged former YG Entertainment employee shared why K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has no male staff.On March 12, one YouTube channel uploaded an interview of a person who claimed to have previously worked at BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment.During the interview, the alleged former employee revealed an interesting fact about BLACKPINK.The former employee said, "BLACKPINK is under YG Entertainment, but THE BLACK LABEL's head producer Teddy is technically in charge of the group."He continued, "Teddy really hates seeing male staff around BLACKPINK, because he knows that the members of BLACKPINK are pretty."He added, "That is why BLACKPINK's staff only consist of female members."(Credit= '후커들' YouTube, 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram)(SBS Star)