[SBS Star] IU Surprises Everyone with Her Tiny Face, Too Small for a Mask
[SBS Star] IU Surprises Everyone with Her Tiny Face, Too Small for a Mask

Published 2020.03.18 10:43 Updated 2020.03.18 10:44 View Count
Singer/actress IU has made headlines for her very small face that is way too small to wear an adult-size mask.

On March 15, IU arrived at Gimpo International Airport after wrapping up her schedule in Jeju Island. 
IUDue to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns, IU and her staff members were spotted wearing a surgical mask.

IU especially caught the eyes of many not only for her celebrity nature, but also for her extremely small face.

As you can see here, all IU team members actually wore masks from a same brand/design.
IUHowever, since IU's face is far smaller than the others', the ordinary adult-size mask looked too big for her.
IUUpon seeing photos and videos from that day, fans commented, "I think she has to wear a mask for children.", "Her mask is about to cover her entire face! I can't.", "Am I the only one who finds this so cute?", and more.

Meanwhile, IU made multiple donations to help communities fight against the current COVID-19 outbreak.

(Credit= 'ForYou' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
