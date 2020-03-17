SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] V Worriedly Stared at a Candy that He Gave to Other Members & There Was a Cute Reason for It
[SBS Star] V Worriedly Stared at a Candy that He Gave to Other Members & There Was a Cute Reason for It

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.17 18:02 View Count
Fans are finding the reason why K-pop boy group BTS' member V's worried stare at his candy adorable. 

Recently, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment unveiled a video of BTS members trying out some Korean traditional activities. 
BTSOne of the activities was to make 70s and 80s' popular street snack ppopgi (honeycomb toffee)―a candy made with melted sugar and baking soda. 

Typically, ppopgi is stamped with a patterned mold which eaters try to trim their way around the outline or picture on the snack without breaking the picture. 
BTSV stamped a star on one of several ppopgis that he made, and ate around the edges of the star like how it was done in the old days. 

When carefully eating the ppopgi, V got unexpectedly approached by his fellow members asking if they could try his ppopgi. 

He handed the stick of ppopgi to them, but he looked concerned for some reason. 
VWhile they were having V's ppopgi, V could not keep his eyes off the ppopgi. 

It turned out V was making sure they did not break his star. 

When he had gotten his stick back, he looked at the ppopgi to check if they had not broken it, and this cute behavior of V is almost giving a heart attack to many ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) around the world.  
 
(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)  
