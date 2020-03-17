SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SUNMI Shares New Photos Taken with Her Gorgeous Brothers
[SBS Star] SUNMI Shares New Photos Taken with Her Gorgeous Brothers

K-pop artist SUNMI revealed new photos of herself taken with her two good-looking younger brothers, and fans are dying to check out more.

On March 17, SUNMI took her personal Instagram account to share a series of photos from her recent photo shoot with her younger brothers.
SUNMI and her brothersSUNMI captioned on her first post, "Three siblings," proudly introducing her brothers and their stunning visuals and one-of-a-kind physique.

Although both of SUNMI's brothers are younger than her, you can see they are way taller than their older sister.
SUNMI and her brothersSUNMI and her brothersFor another set of photos, SUNMI wrote, "They're all grown up," showing how proud she was to take part in a photo shoot with her younger brothers.
SUNMI and her brothersUpon seeing the photos, fans commented, "Sibling goals.", "Their legs though! So long.", "They can easily make professional models themselves.", and more.

(Credit= 'miyayeah' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
