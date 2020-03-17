SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HeeChul Shares Why He Had to Withdraw from Super Junior
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] HeeChul Shares Why He Had to Withdraw from Super Junior

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.17 16:28 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HeeChul Shares Why He Had to Withdraw from Super Junior
K-pop artist HeeChul shared why he made a decision to leave boy group Super Junior.

On March 16 episode of JTBC's talk show '77 Love', HeeChul talked about his car accident in 2006.

HeeChul said, "Back in 2006, I was severely injured my left leg in a car accident. At first, I still just danced for Super Junior performances despite the pain, but then it became really bad about six or seven years ago and I went to see my doctor."
HeeChulHe continued, "My doctor told me that I could no longer run or dance. Apparently, it would be very dangerous for me to do so. After the hospital visit, I told my fellow members, 'I don't think I can promote alongside you guys anymore. My life as a performer is over. I think it's about time for me to leave the group.'"
HeeChulThe K-pop star went on, "They were like, 'What are you talking about? It's okay that you can't dance anymore. You can still be on stage with us. Let's get through this together.' I just couldn't continue being in the group anymore. I felt like I was giving them a hard time and couldn't go on giving them a difficult time like that."

He added, "I deeply appreciated their kinds words, but told them that I will leave Super Junior and find my place somewhere else. So, I'm not with the group anymore."
HeeChul(Credit= JTBC 77 Love, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙