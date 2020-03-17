[SBS Star] HeeChul Shares Why He Had to Withdraw from Super Junior

K-pop artist HeeChul shared why he made a decision to leave boy group Super Junior.On March 16 episode of JTBC's talk show '77 Love', HeeChul talked about his car accident in 2006.HeeChul said, "Back in 2006, I was severely injured my left leg in a car accident. At first, I still just danced for Super Junior performances despite the pain, but then it became really bad about six or seven years ago and I went to see my doctor."He continued, "My doctor told me that I could no longer run or dance. Apparently, it would be very dangerous for me to do so. After the hospital visit, I told my fellow members, 'I don't think I can promote alongside you guys anymore. My life as a performer is over. I think it's about time for me to leave the group.'"The K-pop star went on, "They were like, 'What are you talking about? It's okay that you can't dance anymore. You can still be on stage with us. Let's get through this together.' I just couldn't continue being in the group anymore. I felt like I was giving them a hard time and couldn't go on giving them a difficult time like that."He added, "I deeply appreciated their kinds words, but told them that I will leave Super Junior and find my place somewhere else. So, I'm not with the group anymore."(Credit= JTBC 77 Love, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)