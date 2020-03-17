SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] gugudan SEJEONG Thanks TWICE JIHYO for Being There for Her During Tough Times
[SBS Star] gugudan SEJEONG Thanks TWICE JIHYO for Being There for Her During Tough Times

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.17
[SBS Star] gugudan SEJEONG Thanks TWICE JIHYO for Being There for Her During Tough Times
K-pop girl group gugudan's member SEJEONG expressed gratitude to another girl group TWICE's leader JIHYO for being there for during tough times. 

Recently, SEJEONG sat down at one coffee shop in Seoul for an interview with the press. 
SEJEONGDespite being known for her ever-so positive attitude, SEJEONG revealed that there were tough times for her as well. 

SEJEONG said, "At one point, I had too much work that I felt like I needed some rest. So, I asked my agency for a vacation for a month." 

She continued, "What I thought would be a nice and relaxing month vacation turned out to be something that distressed me even further though. As I wasn't doing anything during that time, I started to worry that people will forget about me." 

She added, "I just couldn't find ways to get out of that thought. That was when I actually began to think that my positive-thinking was where it went wrong. From that point, I decided to empty all my thoughts. First, I went back to my family home, which is located in the countryside. I spoke to my mom about it, but I still felt the same." 
SEJEONGThen, SEJEONG stated JIHYO contacted her while she was at her family home outside Seoul. 

SEJEONG said, "JIHYO asked me if I wanted to go on a trip with her. JIHYO is a really close friend of mine, who always looks after me well. But I wanted to be alone at that time, so I told her, 'I don't think I can fully enjoy myself even if I go.'"

She went on, "JIHYO's response was, 'You are going to spend time all alone, right? Well, let's use that time together instead of using it on your own.' We ended up going somewhere together and you know what? I felt good while I was on the trip, and quite better about everything afterwards as well. I thank JIHYO for it." 
SEJEONG(Credit= 'gu9udan' 'clean_0828' 'twicetagram' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
