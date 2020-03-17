SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel & ZICO to Release a Special Collaborative Track
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel & ZICO to Release a Special Collaborative Track

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.03.17 14:32 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Daniel & ZICO to Release a Special Collaborative Track
Singer Kang Daniel and hip-hop artist ZICO are confirmed to reunite for a new collaboration project.

On March 17, it was announced that Kang Daniel and ZICO are taking part in the '2020 Pepsi X Global K-pop Project' to release their collaborative track.
Kang Daniel, ZICOThe project is a joint music project between Pepsi and STARSHIP Entertainment in which K-pop artists of various genres release new music.

Previous releases include 'BLOSSOM' by VIXX's RAVI and GFRIEND's Eunha, 'Heart Sign' by Ong Seong-wu, 'COOL LOVE' by VIXX HONGBIN and MONSTA X's HYUNGWON, and 'Beginning' by Rain and Soyou.
Kang Daniel, ZICOKang Daniel and ZICO previously collaborated in 2018 for project group Wanna One's unit Triple Position's song 'Kangaroo'.

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel is set to make a long-awaited comeback with his first mini allbum 'CYAN' on March 24.

(Credit= KONNECT Entertainment, KOZ Entertainment, Mnet)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 2
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙