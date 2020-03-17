[SBS Star] Kang Daniel & ZICO to Release a Special Collaborative Track

Singer Kang Daniel and hip-hop artist ZICO are confirmed to reunite for a new collaboration project.On March 17, it was announced that Kang Daniel and ZICO are taking part in the '2020 Pepsi X Global K-pop Project' to release their collaborative track.The project is a joint music project between Pepsi and STARSHIP Entertainment in which K-pop artists of various genres release new music.Previous releases include 'BLOSSOM' by VIXX's RAVI and GFRIEND's Eunha, 'Heart Sign' by Ong Seong-wu, 'COOL LOVE' by VIXX HONGBIN and MONSTA X's HYUNGWON, and 'Beginning' by Rain and Soyou.Kang Daniel and ZICO previously collaborated in 2018 for project group Wanna One's unit Triple Position's song 'Kangaroo'.Meanwhile, Kang Daniel is set to make a long-awaited comeback with his first mini allbum 'CYAN' on March 24.(Credit= KONNECT Entertainment, KOZ Entertainment, Mnet)(SBS Star)