[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Celebrates the Triplets' Birthday with New Photos
[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Celebrates the Triplets' Birthday with New Photos

Published 2020.03.17 11:31
Actor Song Il Kook shared new photos of his three sons―Daehan, Minguk, and Manse―on their birthday.

On March 16, the Song triplets celebrated their eighth birthday.

On this day, the triplets' father Song Il Kook took his personal Instagram account to share two photos of his three sons.
The Song TripletsThe Song TripletsIn the photos, the triplets are wearing matching shirts and pants while posing next to each other with bright smiles on their face.

Along with the photos, Song Il Kook wrote, "Daehan, Minguk, and Manse! Thank you for being born in this world. Please keep being healthy and growing up strong. Most importantly, please keep the brotherly love you have for each other now!"
The Song TripletsThe Song TripletsBorn on March 16, 2012, the Song triplets received incessant love and support from all across Asia with their appearance on KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman' with their father.

(Credit= 'songilkook' Instagram, KBS The Return of Superman)

(SBS Star) 
