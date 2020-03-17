SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Shows His Love to Sooyoung with a Food Truck & Supporting Messages
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.17 10:53 View Count
Actor Chung Kyung-ho sent a snack truck to his girlfriend K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Sooyoung to show her his love and support.

On March 16, Sooyoung updated her Instagram with several short videos. 

The videos were of food trucks parked at the filming site of Sooyoung's current drama 'Tell Me What You Saw'. 

The last video showed one food truck that was from Chung Kyung-ho. 
Chung Kyung-ho and SooyoungOn a banner, Chung Kyung-ho wrote, "Have some steak, everyone! And Sooyoung, I'll always be here supporting you!"

On a panel, he wrote, "To all the cast and crew of 'Tell Me What You Saw', please treat yourselves to some delicious foods. From Chung Kyung-ho." 

Over this video, Sooyoung wrote, "I've recharged myself with so much food. I'm full of energy for the shooting now." 
 

Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung started dating each other in 2012, and they made their relationship public in January 2014.

(Credit= 'sooyoungchoi' 'jstar_allallj' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
