[SBS Star] BTS V Makes a Surprise Visit to Park Seo Jun's Drama Filming

V of K-pop boy group BTS showed his full support for his best friend actor Park Seo Jun by visiting his drama filming site.According to reports on March 16, V had visited Park Seo Jun while he was filming his ongoing drama 'Itaewon Class'.A source from the drama's production team confirmed, "V made a surprise visit to the set today to show support for Park Seo Jun."V has recently wrapped up the official promotions for BTS' fourth album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7', and it seems like he has decided to visit Park Seo Jun's filming site during his free time and say hello to the cast and crew of the drama.Park Seo Jun and V got to know each other while filming the 2016 drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' together.V also released an OST 'Sweet Night' for 'Itaewon Class', which took over various music charts all around the world.(Credit= Online Community, SBS funE)(SBS Star)