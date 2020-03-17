SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS V Makes a Surprise Visit to Park Seo Jun's Drama Filming
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS V Makes a Surprise Visit to Park Seo Jun's Drama Filming

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.03.17 10:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS V Makes a Surprise Visit to Park Seo Juns Drama Filming
V of K-pop boy group BTS showed his full support for his best friend actor Park Seo Jun by visiting his drama filming site.

According to reports on March 16, V had visited Park Seo Jun while he was filming his ongoing drama 'Itaewon Class'.
Park Seo Jun, VA source from the drama's production team confirmed, "V made a surprise visit to the set today to show support for Park Seo Jun."

V has recently wrapped up the official promotions for BTS' fourth album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7', and it seems like he has decided to visit Park Seo Jun's filming site during his free time and say hello to the cast and crew of the drama.
Park Seo Jun, VPark Seo Jun and V got to know each other while filming the 2016 drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' together.
Park Seo Jun, VV also released an OST 'Sweet Night' for 'Itaewon Class', which took over various music charts all around the world.

(Credit= Online Community, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙