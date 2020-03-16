[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum to Make a Special Appearance on Park Seo Jun's Drama

Actor Park Bo Gum is confirmed to make a special cameo appearance on actor Park Seo Jun's ongoing drama, 'Itaewon Class'.On March 16, it was reported that Park Bo Gum will be making a cameo appearance on the final episode of the drama.In response to the report, the production team of 'Itaewon Class' confirmed, "It is true that Park Bo Gum is appearing on the final episode of the drama. Please look forward to what kind of role he will be taking part in."Park Bo Gum's surprise appearance is reportedly due to his close connection with the drama's director Kim Sung-yoon.Park Bo Gum and Kim Sung-yoon previously worked together for the 2016 drama 'Love in the Moonlight'.Meanwhile, the final episode of 'Itaewon Class' is scheduled to be aired on March 21 at 10:50PM KST.(Credit= JTBC Itaewon Class, SBS funE)(SBS Star)