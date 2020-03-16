[SBS Star] VIDEO: WINNER HOONY Makes a Huge Mess While Making Strawberry Milkshake

노래 찾아줘서 기쁜마음에 딸기라떼 우리 먹여쥬고 시펏구나 우리 아루가ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ #이승훈 #절대딸기라떼 pic.twitter.com/GiQYwkpBkO — 푸른 들바람/ᗷᒪᑌE ᖴIEᒪᗪ ᗯIᑎᗪ (@hellobbjini) March 14, 2020

K-pop boy group WINNER's member HOONY made a huge mess in the surrounding area while making strawberry milkshake.On March 14, HOONY went live on NAVER V LIVE for a 'White Day' special broadcast.During the live broadcast, HOONY showed himself making strawberry milkshake with fresh strawberries.After putting in all the ingredients in a blender bottle together, HOONY started shaking it up and down.While doing so, HOONY got super excited and started dancing to the music that he was playing.As if he was controlled by his excitement, he threw the bottle over his head as well.The bottle safely landed the first time and it also did the second time, but the top of the bottle unfortunately opened as it left his hand.HOONY ended up spilling half of the milkshake on the floor and table.For a few moments following the incident, HOONY pretended like nothing had happened.But some time later, HOONY looked around, sighed and commented, "Guys, I'm going to have to turn this off for a bit. Sorry, I'll be back soon."(Credit= 'WINNER' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)