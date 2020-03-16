[SBS Star] Lim Soo Hyang Shares Why She Ran Away While Drinking with Jeon So Min & Lee Kwang Soo

Actress Lim Soo Hyang shared something interesting that occurred when she went out for drinks with another actress Jeon So Min and actor Lee Kwang Soo.On March 15 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Lim Soo Hyang made a guest appearance.During the opening, Lim Soo Hyang told the cast of 'Running Man' an interesting story.Lim Soo Hyang started it off by saying, "Being here with Jeon So Min reminds me of the time when I went out for drinks with Jeon So Min. Lee Kwang Soo was with us as well."She said, "It was a never-ending crazy night that I had to run away. Jeon So Min kept on playing all these different drinking games and made me drink so much."After hearing Lim Soo Hyang's story, Jeon So Min burst into laughter and commented, "The reason why I was like that was because 'Running Man' made me like that."Then, Lim Soo Hyang added, "It was like three or four in the morning when I ran away as well."Yang Se Chan laughingly responded, "That's so typical. So Min would stay forever until like six in the morning!"Yu Jae Seok agreed with Yang Se Chan and said, "Yeah, you can't really say that you ran away at four in the morning. That's about time for anyone to go home."(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)