[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cho Byeong Kyu Reveals He Was Expelled from College

Published 2020.03.16 13:58
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cho Byeong Kyu Reveals He Was Expelled from College
Actor Cho Byeong Kyu talked about him being expelled from college.

On March 15 episode of SBS' variety show 'Running Man', Cho Byeong Kyu joined as a guest.

The episode was filmed indoor under the concept of MT (membership training, college retreat), due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
Running ManWhile going on an MT trip is a tradition for most college freshmen in South Korea, Cho Byeong Kyu confessed that he has actually never been to an MT. 

He explained, "I was taking a break (from college) so I couldn't go to one. Actually, I was expelled from the college several days ago."
Running ManYu Jae Seok said, "Before filming, I asked Byeong Kyu if he wants to say 'being expelled' or 'dropping out'. He said that he would say he was expelled."
Running ManCho Byeong Kyu added, "I think I will get my pride hurt if I say that I am dropping out," and said that he was not ashamed of getting expelled from his college.
 

(Credit= SBS Running Man, Stove League)

(SBS Star) 
