[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Shares What Super Junior HeeChul Said About TWICE MOMO
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.16 13:42
Actress Song Ji-hyo revealed a sweet thing K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul said about his girlfriend girl group TWICE's member MOMO.

On March 14 episode of JTBC's talk show 'Knowing Brothers', Song Ji-hyo made a guest appearance.
Knowing BrothersDuring the talk, HeeChul mentioned being good friends with Song Ji-hyo.

HeeChul said, "Ji-hyo and I are close. We talk about a lot of things together from the best things to the worst things."
Knowing BrothersThen, Song Ji-hyo reminisced the time when she heard HeeChul and MOMO were dating each other.

Song Ji-hyo said, "After hearing his dating news with MOMO, I texted him congratulating him and that I was happy for him."

She continued, "His reply really impressed me though. He said, 'Thank you. MOMO is a very good person.'"
Knowing BrothersAs soon as Song Ji-hyo finished the sentence, HeeChul blushed and commented, "When did I say that?"

Song Ji-hyo playfully responded, "My phone is over there, you know.", making everyone laugh.
Knowing BrothersPreviously on January 2, HeeChul and MOMO's management agency confirmed that the two stars were in a relationship.

(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers)

(SBS Star)  
