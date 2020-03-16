[SBS Star] BTOB Yook Sungjae to Enlist in the Military This Year?

K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae shared his military enlistment plans.On March 15, the two cast members of SBS' television show 'Master in the House'―Yook Sungjae and Lee Sang Yun's last episode was aired.In this episode, Yook Sungjae revealed why he is stepping down from 'Master in the House'.Yook Sungjae said, "I have to enlist in the military soon, so I thought I should use some time to myself prior to that."As Yook Sungjae mentioned the military, another cast Lee Seung Gi playfully said, "Know that I'm not going to visit you at your military base."Yook Sungjae laughed and commented, "Sure, I'll just see you on my day-offs. I might endlessly go on about the military just like you did."Lee Seung Gi responded, "You are making fun of my past behavior now, right? But you'll undoubtedly become like that once you start your military service as well."'Master in the House' first aired in December 2017 with Lee Sang Yun, Yook Sungjae, Lee Seung Gi and comedian Yang Se-hyung.Just last month, the newest member Shin Sung Rok joined the show.After Yook Sungjae and Lee Sang Yun depart from 'Master in the House', the show will add one new cast and have a guest as an "intern" every shooting.(Credit= SBS Master in the House, 'yook_can_do_it' Instagram)(SBS Star)