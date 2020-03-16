[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Kwang Soo to Return & Kang Daniel to Join 'Running Man'

'Running Man' shared an exciting preview of the show's upcoming episode―featuring its cast member actor Lee Kwang Soo's return and singer Kang Daniel's guest appearance.On March 15, the production team of SBS' popular variety show 'Running Man' dropped a preview of the show's upcoming episode on March 22.The preview features Lee Kwang Soo's comeback after his brief hiatus following his ankle injury in a car accident.With the other cast members getting up to welcome him, the preview hints that Lee Kwang Soo might have become even weirder during his short break.The preview also shows the guest for the March 22 episode, including actresses Lee Il Hwa and Hwang Young Hee, comedienne Park Mi Sun, and Kang Daniel.Since Kang Daniel is slated to make his long-awaited comeback after his hiatus from all activities, many people are sharing their excitement towards the upcoming episode of 'Running Man'.Check out 'Running Man' preview below:(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)