SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Kwang Soo to Return & Kang Daniel to Join 'Running Man'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Kwang Soo to Return & Kang Daniel to Join 'Running Man'

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.03.16 11:01 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Kwang Soo to Return & Kang Daniel to Join Running Man
'Running Man' shared an exciting preview of the show's upcoming episode―featuring its cast member actor Lee Kwang Soo's return and singer Kang Daniel's guest appearance.

On March 15, the production team of SBS' popular variety show 'Running Man' dropped a preview of the show's upcoming episode on March 22.
Running ManThe preview features Lee Kwang Soo's comeback after his brief hiatus following his ankle injury in a car accident.

With the other cast members getting up to welcome him, the preview hints that Lee Kwang Soo might have become even weirder during his short break.
Running ManRunning ManThe preview also shows the guest for the March 22 episode, including actresses Lee Il Hwa and Hwang Young Hee, comedienne Park Mi Sun, and Kang Daniel.

Since Kang Daniel is slated to make his long-awaited comeback after his hiatus from all activities, many people are sharing their excitement towards the upcoming episode of 'Running Man'.
Running ManCheck out 'Running Man' preview below:
 

(Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙