[SBS Star] Taeyeon Shares Feelings for the First Time After Her Father's Passing
[SBS Star] Taeyeon Shares Feelings for the First Time After Her Father's Passing

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.13 17:55 View Count
Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation opened up her feelings regarding her father's recent sudden passing.

Previously on March 9, Taeyeon's management agency SM Entertainment shared that Taeyeon's father passed away.

It was later reported that Taeyeon's father passed away of cardiac arrest.

The day was Taeyeon's birthday, and also a scheduled release date for her solo track 'Happy'.

Following the news, the release of 'Happy' was indefinitely postponed. 
TaeyeonOn March 13, Taeyeon updated her Instagram with a new post.

Along with a photo of her and her father hugging each other, Taeyeon wrote, "I would like to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has congratulated me, and also sent condolences to me and my family."

She continued, "Countless people reached out to give me strength, and I felt really warm. I'll tightly hold this love and warmth in my heart for as long as I can. To those who came to see me from distance as well as who delivered heartfelt messages from far away, please forgive me for not being able to thank each of you in person."
TaeyeonThe K-pop star went on, "It will be hard for my family and I to ever forget March 9. My father has been with me from day one when I first started music. He would always get his car ready to take me around to places where I needed to be."

Then, she wrapped up the letter by stating, "I believe he is busy getting things ready for us even right at this moment. I'm sure he is all good where he is now, and watching over us to make sure we are okay. Dad, I love you so much."
Taeyeon(Credit= 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)      
