[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Burst into Tears While Talking to a Nurse Fighting Against COVID-19 in Daegu

TV personality Yu Jae Seok shed tears while talking to a nurse helping to treat COVID-19 patients in Daegu.Unlike the show's typical format of Yu Jae Seok and Cho Se Ho walking around the streets to interact with citizens, the March 11 episode of tvN's 'Yu Quiz on the Block' took place indoors due to the ongoing coronavirus concerns.Yu Jae Seok explained, "We need to be on the streets excitedly interacting with people, but as you know the virus has caused us to greet you from indoors today."He continued, "It's hard to continue our normal life just like before the whole situation. I believe there are stories that can comfort us during hard times like these."Then Yu Jae Seok and Cho Se Ho were able to talk to a nurse over a video call.The nurse was originally from Seoul, but she has been working non-stop in Daegu, the city with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea.She said, "I've always felt a sense of duty that no matter where or when, I should be the first to step up. When they asked if I would come here, I said I'd go, wasn't thinking about myself at all. I've always thought that in a national crisis, I should take the lead."When Cho Se Ho asked if there was anything she wants to say to her family, the nurse said, "I just want to tell them that I'm doing okay. There's nothing else to say. Don't worry about me too much."Yu Jae Seok asked why she was not giving her family a long message, and she replied, "I'm doing okay here. I don't have anything to complain about. I'm doing okay."Then Yu Jae Seok began to cry and said, "You keep saying you're okay, but my heart aches so I'm crying. I didn't know that I would cry, but the tears aren't stopping."He added, "I want to express my indescribable gratitude and respect for those who step up and work hard to treat patients."(Credit= tvN Yu Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)