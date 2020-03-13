[SBS Star] TVXQ! MAX Changmin to Release His First Solo Album in 16 Years

K-pop boy duo TVXQ!'s member MAX Changmin is finally making his solo debut.On March 13, TVXQ!'s management agency SM Entertainment made a surprise announcement about MAX Changmin.The agency said, "We are happy to announce that MAX Changmin's solo album is going to be released next month. He is working hard for the album at the moment."They continued, "Please give MAX Changmin much love and full support as this is his first-ever solo album since his debut 16 years ago."While MAX Changmin has sung various solo tracks for TVXQ!'s previous releases, this will mark his first official solo album release since his debut in December 2003.Last year, TVXQ!'s leader U-KNOW Yunho released his first solo album 'True Colors', and once again demonstrated his prowess in music and performance.Many eyes are on MAX Changmin's solo debut to check out what he also has.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)