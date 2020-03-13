SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS V Shares How He Feels About Joining Park Seo Jun's Drama with a Self-produced Sound Track

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.13 15:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS V Shares How He Feels About Joining Park Seo Juns Drama with a Self-produced Sound Track
V of K-pop boy group BTS shared his feelings about producing and singing a sound track for his best friend Park Seo Jun's current drama.

Early in the morning of March 13, JTBC's drama 'Itaewon Class' announced the release of the drama's new sound track 'Sweet Night'.

'Sweet Night' is said to be an indie pop track with comforting acoustic guitar sounds that was produced and sang by V.
VAlong with the announcement, V's interview of him talking about his participation in the drama was revealed.

V commented, "I've actually seen the webtoon version of 'Itaewon Class' a long time ago. I remember really liking it as well as learning some lessons from it."
VThe K-pop star went on, "Out of many characters, I loved 'Park Sae-roi' the most; I found him interesting. When I heard that my good friend Seo Jun was going to play the role of 'Park Sae-roi', I couldn't be happier."

Then, he added, "I'm thankful that I was able to be part of this great drama with my own song. I hope a lot of people will enjoy listening to 'Sweet Night'."
VMeanwhile, 'Sweet Night' is planned to be released on March 13 at 6PM KST.

(Credit= 'bn_sj2013' Instagram, JTBC Itaewon Class, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
