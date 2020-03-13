SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Introduces His Alter Ego: Alex Armanto J-min
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Introduces His Alter Ego: Alex Armanto J-min

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.03.13 14:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Introduces His Alter Ego: Alex Armanto J-min
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS playfully channeled his alter ego 'Alex Armanto J-min' to better portray the concept of the group's photo shoot.

On March 12, a new episode of 'BANGTAN BOMB' was uploaded on BTS' official YouTube channel.

On this episode, BTS' 3J―JIMIN, JUNGKOOK, and J-HOPE―took part in their unit photo shoot for the group's fourth full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'.
JIMINDuring the photo shoot, JIMIN introduced him to J-HOPE as 'J-min' from the House of Alex.

JIMIN said, "I'm of the House of Alex. My name isn't Alex. My full name is Alex Armanto J-min."
JIMINAs JUNGKOOK walks in, JIMIN said, "This is my younger brother, Alex Armanto JK."
JIMINAccording to Alex Armanto J-min, his family's business is the cultivation and distribution of quality cherry tomatoes that will "make your skin radiant for three full years."

He also specified the family emblem, the moon, representing the family's long and prestigious history.
JIMINSay hello to JIMIN's alter ego Alex Armanto J-min in the video below:
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙