JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS playfully channeled his alter ego 'Alex Armanto J-min' to better portray the concept of the group's photo shoot.On March 12, a new episode of 'BANGTAN BOMB' was uploaded on BTS' official YouTube channel.On this episode, BTS' 3J―JIMIN, JUNGKOOK, and J-HOPE―took part in their unit photo shoot for the group's fourth full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'.During the photo shoot, JIMIN introduced him to J-HOPE as 'J-min' from the House of Alex.JIMIN said, "I'm of the House of Alex. My name isn't Alex. My full name is Alex Armanto J-min."As JUNGKOOK walks in, JIMIN said, "This is my younger brother, Alex Armanto JK."According to Alex Armanto J-min, his family's business is the cultivation and distribution of quality cherry tomatoes that will "make your skin radiant for three full years."He also specified the family emblem, the moon, representing the family's long and prestigious history.Say hello to JIMIN's alter ego Alex Armanto J-min in the video below:(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)