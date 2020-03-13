SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Former AOA Choa Sings a Romantic Song at Her Friend's Wedding
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.13 13:22 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Former AOA Choa Sings a Romantic Song at Her Friends Wedding
K-pop girl group AOA's former member Choa was spotted singing a romantic song for her friend's couple at their wedding. 

Recently, a video of Choa at one wedding was uploaded on YouTube. 

The video showed Choa standing in front of her friend's couple, singing 'Begin' originally by singer Park Ki-young. 
AOAWith her beautiful singing voice and romantic lyrics, she managed to touch the hearts of the couple as well as all wedding guests.

Choa may no longer a member of AOA, but her still-amazing singing skills proved why she was the main vocalist of the group. 
AOAAs this was one of the rare times she was seen after she left the entertainment industry three years ago, this video quickly went around online. 

Under the video, fans left comments such as, "Awww I'm so glad to see her doing well.", "Oh wow, she sounds incredible.", "This video is too short! I really miss listening to her sing." and so on. 
 

After revealing that she was suffering from depression, Choa departed from AOA in June 2017.  

(Credit= 'Love Sky' YouTube, FNC Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)     
