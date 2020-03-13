[SBS Star] TXT HUENINGKAI Reveals the Moment When He Got to Respect BTS SUGA Even More

Huening Kai said doing BTS Suga's part in Dope was difficult since the rap is so fast even than dancing the choreo during Fanlive



HUENINGKAI of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) talked about the moment when he got to respect his agency senior SUGA of BTS even more.During his recent live broadcast with his fellow TXT member TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI shared what he had learned during practicing a cover of BTS' hit-song 'DOPE'.For TXT's special live program 'DREAM X TOGETHER', HUENINGKAI was selected to cover SUGA's fast-paced rap part in 'DOPE'.While the cover stage received praise not only from MOA (TXT's fan club) but also from ARMY (BTS' fan club), HUENINGKAI confessed that it was not an easy task at all.HUENINGKAI said, "Well, for 'DOPE', we had more trouble recording the song than doing the choreography. The song requires a lot of 'shouting' techniques, and BTS members are really good at those things. It certainly wasn't an easy thing to follow."He than revealed that he had a whole new appreciation for SUGA's talent after covering his part.He explained, "He (SUGA) is so good at it no matter how fast the rapping part is. His delivery was so great. Even now, I can't do it properly because it's just too fast. My tongue twists every time I do it because it is that fast."(Credit= 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' V LIVE, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)