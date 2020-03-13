SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TXT HUENINGKAI Reveals the Moment When He Got to Respect BTS SUGA Even More
Published 2020.03.13 11:38 View Count
HUENINGKAI of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) talked about the moment when he got to respect his agency senior SUGA of BTS even more.

During his recent live broadcast with his fellow TXT member TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI shared what he had learned during practicing a cover of BTS' hit-song 'DOPE'. 
TXT HUENINGKAI Reveals the Moment When He Got to Respect BTS SUGA Even MoreFor TXT's special live program 'DREAM X TOGETHER', HUENINGKAI was selected to cover SUGA's fast-paced rap part in 'DOPE'.

While the cover stage received praise not only from MOA (TXT's fan club) but also from ARMY (BTS' fan club), HUENINGKAI confessed that it was not an easy task at all.
TXT HUENINGKAI Reveals the Moment When He Got to Respect BTS SUGA Even MoreHUENINGKAI said, "Well, for 'DOPE', we had more trouble recording the song than doing the choreography. The song requires a lot of 'shouting' techniques, and BTS members are really good at those things. It certainly wasn't an easy thing to follow."
TXT HUENINGKAI Reveals the Moment When He Got to Respect BTS SUGA Even MoreHe than revealed that he had a whole new appreciation for SUGA's talent after covering his part.

He explained, "He (SUGA) is so good at it no matter how fast the rapping part is. His delivery was so great. Even now, I can't do it properly because it's just too fast. My tongue twists every time I do it because it is that fast."
 
(Credit= 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' V LIVE, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
