[SBS Star] CL & CL's Sister Harin Show Support for DARA's Upcoming Theater Debut
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.13 11:02 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] CL & CLs Sister Harin Show Support for DARAs Upcoming Theater Debut
K-pop artist DARA expressed her gratitude to another K-pop artist CL and her sister Harin for treating her and her musical team to a delicious meal and some coffee. 

On March 12, DARA updated her Twitter with new photos. 

The first set of photos were of her at a restaurant, enjoying jjimdak (marinated chicken dish) with members of her musical team. 
DARAAbove their tables, there was a huge banner that said, "To the cast and crew of 'Another Miss Oh', please take good care of DARA. It's her first-ever musical. CL will always be supporting the team!" 

Here, DARA wrote, "CL treated our team to amazing lunch today. I'm so happy! I'm the luckiest fan of CL in the world!" 
DARADARAThen, DARA also uploaded photos of herself sipping a cup of coffee as well as cups of coffee lined up together.

Under this post, DARA wrote, "Just as when we were all saying that we wanted some coffee, this arrived from Harin! She apparently designed the cup holder herself as well. What lovely sisters! Thank you so much, girls!" 

DARA and the team were getting ready for their musical on this day, and it seemed like CL and Harin found the best way to make their busy day happier. 
DARARecently, it was reported that DARA was cast in the upcoming musical 'Another Miss Oh', which is scheduled to be unveiled on March 31. 

(Credit= 'krungy21' Twitter, '_harinlee' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
