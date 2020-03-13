[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA to Release Her First Photo Book

LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is releasing a limited-edition photo book as a special gift to her fans.On March 12, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment announced that LISA will release her first photo book on her birthday (March 27).According to the agency, the package will include a 152-page photo book, a sticker set, and a photo card set.While most of her fans are beyond excited to see LISA's photos and have them in their collection, some fans have expressed their disappointment towards YG Entertainment for releasing something else but music.They commented, "All we need is the girls' comeback.", "And now they are earning with LISA's photography?", "I mean I'm still buying it, but hey.", and more.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is rumored to make a comeback within the first half of this year, with no details revealed yet.(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram)(SBS Star)