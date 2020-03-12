[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han Ye Seul Reveals Her Modern & Fancy Home with Huge Walk-in Closets

Actress Han Ye Seul revealed her luxurious home.On March 9, Han Ye Seul uploaded a video titled 'Welcome to My House' on her YouTube.In the video, Han Ye Seul invites the camera operator into her house.Han Ye Seul laughingly says, "I tidied up the house for like three days for this video. We have to film everything and get it over with today. There won't be another day."She then takes the camera operator on a tour around the living room and kitchen area.Her living room and kitchen are decorated in white-colored furniture that make the house look modern.After that, Han Ye Seul goes over to her walk-in closets.She explains that she has two walk-in closets; one had clothes, shoes, bags and accessories that she wears on a daily basis and one had those things that she only wears once or twice a year.Then, Han Ye Seul goes to one of the many other rooms in her house―her bedroom.As soon as she walks into the room, she jumps on her huge and round bed, and proudly comments, "This is my bed, everyone!"(Credit= '한예슬 is' YouTube)(SBS Star)