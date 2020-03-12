SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han Ye Seul Reveals Her Modern & Fancy Home with Huge Walk-in Closets
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han Ye Seul Reveals Her Modern & Fancy Home with Huge Walk-in Closets

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.12 18:16 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han Ye Seul Reveals Her Modern & Fancy Home with Huge Walk-in Closets
Actress Han Ye Seul revealed her luxurious home.

On March 9, Han Ye Seul uploaded a video titled 'Welcome to My House' on her YouTube.

In the video, Han Ye Seul invites the camera operator into her house.

Han Ye Seul laughingly says, "I tidied up the house for like three days for this video. We have to film everything and get it over with today. There won't be another day."
Han Ye SeulShe then takes the camera operator on a tour around the living room and kitchen area.

Her living room and kitchen are decorated in white-colored furniture that make the house look modern.
Han Ye SeulAfter that, Han Ye Seul goes over to her walk-in closets.

She explains that she has two walk-in closets; one had clothes, shoes, bags and accessories that she wears on a daily basis and one had those things that she only wears once or twice a year.
Han Ye SeulThen, Han Ye Seul goes to one of the many other rooms in her house―her bedroom.

As soon as she walks into the room, she jumps on her huge and round bed, and proudly comments, "This is my bed, everyone!"
 

(Credit= '한예슬 is' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙