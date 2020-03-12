[SBS Star] UFC Fighter Brian Ortega Apologizes for Slapping Jay Park

UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) fighter Brian Ortega has publicly apologized for causing uproar by slapping Korean-American singer Jay Park in the face.On March 11, Brian Ortega updated his official Instagram to make a statement of apology.The UFC fighter wrote, "When I make a mistake, I own the consequences. But in this case the negativity that I've caused has spilled over to the people closest to me, and that's how I know that what I did was truly wrong. I'm sorry to you guys and my family."He continued, "I apologize to Jay Park for my actions and the sh** storm that followed, you deserve to enjoy MMA from outside the octagon just like any other fan. I apologize to Jung Chan Sung for dragging your friend into an equation that should start and end with the fighters."Earlier this week, it was reported that Jay Park was slapped by Brian Ortega during the 'UFC 248' event held at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.Jay Park served as Jung Chan Sung's interpreter for his press interviews on this day.According to reports, Brian Ortega had an issue with Jay Park's way of interpretation and slapped him in the face.After the incident, the UFC fighter left a brief apology on his Twitter, saying, "I want to officially apologize to Jay Park for Saturday night. When Zombie (Korean UFC Fighter Jung Chan Sung a.k.a. Korean Zombie) is ready, we can fight."(Credit= 'briantcity' 'jparkitrighthere' Instagram)(SBS Star)