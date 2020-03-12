SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] UFC Fighter Brian Ortega Apologizes for Slapping Jay Park
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] UFC Fighter Brian Ortega Apologizes for Slapping Jay Park

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.03.12 17:02 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] UFC Fighter Brian Ortega Apologizes for Slapping Jay Park
UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) fighter Brian Ortega has publicly apologized for causing uproar by slapping Korean-American singer Jay Park in the face.

On March 11, Brian Ortega updated his official Instagram to make a statement of apology. 
UFC Fighter Brian Ortega Apologizes for Slapping Jay ParkThe UFC fighter wrote, "When I make a mistake, I own the consequences. But in this case the negativity that I've caused has spilled over to the people closest to me, and that's how I know that what I did was truly wrong. I'm sorry to you guys and my family."

He continued, "I apologize to Jay Park for my actions and the sh** storm that followed, you deserve to enjoy MMA from outside the octagon just like any other fan. I apologize to Jung Chan Sung for dragging your friend into an equation that should start and end with the fighters."
UFC Fighter Brian Ortega Apologizes for Slapping Jay ParkEarlier this week, it was reported that Jay Park was slapped by Brian Ortega during the 'UFC 248' event held at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

Jay Park served as Jung Chan Sung's interpreter for his press interviews on this day.

According to reports, Brian Ortega had an issue with Jay Park's way of interpretation and slapped him in the face.

After the incident, the UFC fighter left a brief apology on his Twitter, saying, "I want to officially apologize to Jay Park for Saturday night. When Zombie (Korean UFC Fighter Jung Chan Sung a.k.a. Korean Zombie) is ready, we can fight."

(Credit= 'briantcity' 'jparkitrighthere' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙