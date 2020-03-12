[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jessica Panics as She Breaks the Door Handle of a Luxury Brand Store

K-pop artist Jessica broke the door handle of a store of one luxury brand.On March 11, Jessica shared a video on her YouTube showing her traveling around cities in Switzerland.Towards the end of the video, Jessica expresses her wish to go shopping.So, she stops in front of a store of one luxury brand and asks the camera operator, "Is it okay for me to shop for a bit?"The camera operator playfully says no, but Jessica pulls the door handle to open the door anyway.Instead of the door opening though, the whole door handle comes off the door.Jessica panics at the unexpected situation, and stands there with the door handle with a blanked look on her face.A couple of moments later, a sales person from the store comes out and tells her, "Don't worry. This has happened before.", setting Jessica at ease.After hearing that it is all okay, Jessica smiles in relief and walks into the store to begin her shopping.(Credit= 'JESSICA LAND' YouTube)(SBS Star)