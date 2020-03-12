SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jessica Panics as She Breaks the Door Handle of a Luxury Brand Store
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jessica Panics as She Breaks the Door Handle of a Luxury Brand Store

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.12 17:00 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jessica Panics as She Breaks the Door Handle of a Luxury Brand Store
K-pop artist Jessica broke the door handle of a store of one luxury brand. 

On March 11, Jessica shared a video on her YouTube showing her traveling around cities in Switzerland. 

Towards the end of the video, Jessica expresses her wish to go shopping. 

So, she stops in front of a store of one luxury brand and asks the camera operator, "Is it okay for me to shop for a bit?" 
JessicaThe camera operator playfully says no, but Jessica pulls the door handle to open the door anyway.  

Instead of the door opening though, the whole door handle comes off the door. 

Jessica panics at the unexpected situation, and stands there with the door handle with a blanked look on her face. 
JessicaA couple of moments later, a sales person from the store comes out and tells her, "Don't worry. This has happened before.", setting Jessica at ease. 

After hearing that it is all okay, Jessica smiles in relief and walks into the store to begin her shopping. 
 

(Credit= 'JESSICA LAND' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙