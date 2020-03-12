[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Heart-fluttering Teaser for Lee Minho & Kim Go-eun's Fantasy Romance Drama Unveils

An upcoming fantasy romance drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' starring actor Lee Minho and actress Kim Go-eun unveiled a teaser.On March 11, SBS uploaded a 45-second teaser for 'The King: Eternal Monarch' on YouTube.The teaser showed Lee Minho's character tightly hugging Kim Go-eun's character in his arms while she narrates, "Are you really from another world?"In the next scene, Lee Minho's character rides a white horse and disappears into the forest as he goes through an arch gate.Then, a series of different scenes are shown as Kim Go-eun's character continues to narrate, "You act like you know me, but I have no idea who you are."Lee Minho's character also narrates, "Just like how I don't exist in this world, you were not there where I'm from."The teaser ends with Lee Minho's character gently saying, "Come with me, to my world."'The King: Eternal Monarch' is a drama that deals with the subject of an alternate reality.In one world, the Emperor of the Korean Empire 'Lee Gon' (Lee Minho) seeks to keep the door to an alternate reality closed.All the while, a detective of the Republic of Korea 'Jung Tae-eul' (Kim Go-eun) tries to keep the door open in the other world.Kim Go-eun will play the double role as 'Jung Tae-eul' and 'Luna'―a criminal who lives in the Korean Empire.Meanwhile, it was recently announced that 'The King: Eternal Monarch' is going to go on air in April.(Credit= 'SBS NOW' YouTube)(SBS Star)