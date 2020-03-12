SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yoo Seung Ho Responds to Malicious Comments About His Appearance
Published 2020.03.12
Actor Yoo Seung Ho gave a response to malicious comments about his appearance after the first episode of his new drama was aired.

On March 11, the first episode of Yoo Seung Ho's new drama 'Memorist' was aired.
Yoo Seung HoThis marks Yoo Seung Ho's first small screen comeback in a year, and the actor took on the role of a police detective named 'Dong-baek' who has a supernatural power.
Yoo Seung HoYoo Seung Ho showed his breathtakingly flawless acting skills just as usual, but it seems like some people only focused on his changed appearance.

Some people left malicious comments online, saying that he had gained too much weight.
Yoo Seung HoTo this, Yoo Seung Ho took his own Instagram to explain the reason why he has decided to gain some weight.

He wrote, "I decided to put on a lot of weight on purpose, as I play the role of a police detective... I know that I gained weight."
Yoo Seung HoUpon seeing his Instagram post, a lot of his fans commented, "This is what we called professionalism.", "Please don't listen to what haters say, oppa. You're doing great.", "Haters gonna hate, but you're undoubtly a great actor.", and more.

(Credit= 'dandyoo93' Instagram, tvN Memorist)

(SBS Star) 
